Diageo and Kempinski hold cocktail competition

Diageo World Class Kenya partnered with luxury hotel Villa Rosa Kempinski to host the first-ever cocktail competition between two of the finest mixologists in the country: Evans Otieno and Joshua Wesonga.

The cocktail competition was held on April 30. It offered a variety of curated experiences that celebrate the craft of bartending.

Evans Otieno was crowned the best mixologist, and he got his cocktail menu featured on the Kempinski Balcony Bar.

“The event provides a fantastic opportunity for venues to showcase what they are best at and guests to experience cocktails in a new, fun and interactive way,” EABL brand manager Grace Nyokabi said.