EVANS OTIENO EMERGES WINNER

Diageo and Kempinski hold cocktail competition

The event provides a fantastic opportunity for venues to showcase what they are best at

• Evans Otieno was crowned the best mixologist and got his cocktail menu featured on the Kempinski Balcony Bar.

EABL senior brand ambassador Douglas Duncanson and Villa Rosa Kempinksi PR & marketing manager Kithure Mwingirwa
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

Diageo World Class Kenya partnered with luxury hotel Villa Rosa Kempinski to host the first-ever cocktail competition between two of the finest mixologists in the country: Evans Otieno and Joshua Wesonga.

The cocktail competition was held on April 30. It offered a variety of curated experiences that celebrate the craft of bartending.

Evans Otieno was crowned the best mixologist, and he got his cocktail menu featured on the Kempinski Balcony Bar.

 

“The event provides a fantastic opportunity for venues to showcase what they are best at and guests to experience cocktails in a new, fun and interactive way,” EABL brand manager Grace Nyokabi said.

Mixologists Joshua Wesonga and Evans Otieno
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
EABL creative designer Jeff Kiama, account manager Grace Nyokabi and reserve execution manager Githu Waitherero
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Thomas Matiko and Wangari Mwangi
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Lucy Munene and Esther Kinuthia
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Society
09 May 2019 - 00:00

