Daihatsu director invests millions in Jumbo DAA Kenya

Deal announced at company's headquaters in Lavington

In Summary

• Agreement reached to supply good quality Daihatsu cars to Kenya.

Jumbo Daa Kenya president Syed Sheraz Ali, Quetta Trading Corporation president Rehman Chaudhry and Daihatsu president Takaki Tsubochi
Jumbo Daa Kenya president Syed Sheraz Ali, Quetta Trading Corporation president Rehman Chaudhry and Daihatsu president Takaki Tsubochi
Image: Moses Mwangi

Jumbo DAA Kenya main investor Nagoya Daihatsu director and president Takaki Tsubochi led others in celebrating an agreement to supply good quality Daihatsu cars. It was announced in a ceremony at the company's headquarters in Lavington on Friday.

Tsubochi said, "I feel Kenya's used-cars market is growing strongly. There is a lot of demand but the supply is limited." He added he believes Jumbo DAA Kenya will be able to handle the supply.

Present were Jumbo DAA Kenya MD Syed Ali, Quetta Trading Corporation president Rehman Chaudhry, Honorary Counsel of Estonia Kadri Ayal, Egyptian Embassy counsellor Sherif El Mawardy and Radio Africa Group business executives. 

Official cutting of the tape
Official cutting of the tape
Image: Moses Mwangi
RAG business executive Mary Awuor, Quetta Trading Corporation president Rehman Chaudhry and Radio Jambo presenter Jacob ''Ghost'' Mulee
RAG business executive Mary Awuor, Quetta Trading Corporation president Rehman Chaudhry and Radio Jambo presenter Jacob ''Ghost'' Mulee
Image: Moses Mwangi
Expat-to-Expat director Joep Van Bionsbergen, Egyptian Embassy counsellor Sherif El Mawardy, Honorary Consul of Estonia Kadri Humal Ayal and Egypt Air country manager Mohamad Abbas
Expat-to-Expat director Joep Van Bionsbergen, Egyptian Embassy counsellor Sherif El Mawardy, Honorary Consul of Estonia Kadri Humal Ayal and Egypt Air country manager Mohamad Abbas
Image: Moses Mwangi
RAG business executive Leila Owino, Classic 105's Mike Mondo and RA business executives Corazon Oganda amd Mary Awuor
RAG business executive Leila Owino, Classic 105's Mike Mondo and RA business executives Corazon Oganda amd Mary Awuor
Image: Moses Mwangi
DTB senior officer Huma Nadeem, Megnet Motors GM Carol Naserian and HRM Rose Wangeci
DTB senior officer Huma Nadeem, Megnet Motors GM Carol Naserian and HRM Rose Wangeci
Image: Moses Mwangi
DTB's Noreen Jamal with her parents Fatehali Jamal and Almas Jamal
DTB's Noreen Jamal with her parents Fatehali Jamal and Almas Jamal
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGI
30 April 2019 - 00:00

