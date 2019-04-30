Daihatsu director invests millions in Jumbo DAA Kenya

Jumbo DAA Kenya main investor Nagoya Daihatsu director and president Takaki Tsubochi led others in celebrating an agreement to supply good quality Daihatsu cars. It was announced in a ceremony at the company's headquarters in Lavington on Friday.

Tsubochi said, "I feel Kenya's used-cars market is growing strongly. There is a lot of demand but the supply is limited." He added he believes Jumbo DAA Kenya will be able to handle the supply.

Present were Jumbo DAA Kenya MD Syed Ali, Quetta Trading Corporation president Rehman Chaudhry, Honorary Counsel of Estonia Kadri Ayal, Egyptian Embassy counsellor Sherif El Mawardy and Radio Africa Group business executives.