Avengers Endgame gives fans closure

Highly anticipated sequel to lives up to the hype

In Summary

• Blockbuster delivers a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic decade-long Infinity Saga

Rapper Sugar The Emcee portrays Storm
Image: Moses Mwangi

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got a chance to watch the latest Avengers movie 'Avengers: Endgame'' at different cinema halls in Nairobi over the weekend. 

Through Blaze By Safaricom at Garden City's Century Imax and Fanta at The Junction Imax, they witnessed as the highly anticipated sequel to the earlier Avengers movies lived up to the hype, keenly but gently touching on love and loss. 

Avengers: Endgame delivers a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic decade-long Infinity Saga, highlighting the importance of friendship and family with a compelling touch of comedy. It promises closure where its predecessor, "Avengers: Infinity War," sowed chaos. 

DJ Redbone
Image: Moses Mwangi
Fanta models
Image: Moses Mwangi
Eric Odongo, Olivia Amimo and Macharia Mwai portray characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Image: Moses Mwangi
TV presenter Sharon Kate and Sheila Nguti
Image: Moses Mwangi
Koma Angela, Jotham and Olivia Amimo
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
by MOSES MWANGI AND FAITH MUTEGI
Society
29 April 2019 - 00:00

