Avengers Endgame gives fans closure

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got a chance to watch the latest Avengers movie 'Avengers: Endgame'' at different cinema halls in Nairobi over the weekend.

Through Blaze By Safaricom at Garden City's Century Imax and Fanta at The Junction Imax, they witnessed as the highly anticipated sequel to the earlier Avengers movies lived up to the hype, keenly but gently touching on love and loss.

Avengers: Endgame delivers a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic decade-long Infinity Saga, highlighting the importance of friendship and family with a compelling touch of comedy. It promises closure where its predecessor, "Avengers: Infinity War," sowed chaos.