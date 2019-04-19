SOCIETY

Cottar’s celebrates centenary of safari tourism

Tourism CS Najib Balala congratulates Cottar's
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

Cottar’s Safari Service last week celebrated 100 years of shaping African and world safari tourism.

Tourism CS Najib Balala Cottar recognised it as a leader in the development of the kind of exceptional and niche tourism integral to the National Tourism Blueprint 2030.

The safari company, launched by Charles Cottar in 1919, has remained at the very top of the tourism market to this day. Cottar’s 1920s Camp and the Bush Villa are both nominated in the 2019’s World Travel Awards as Kenya’s best tents safari camp and Africa’s best private luxury villa, and are also nominated for 11 awards each for The Safari Awards 2019.

Josphat Mako from the Older Kesi community
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Delphine King from The Long Run chats with a friend
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Tana Cottar and a guest
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Charlie and Jasper Cottar enjoy the evening
Image: Elizabth Ngigi
The Cottar family, Calvin, Louise, Tana, Danni, Jasper, Charlie and Ella
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
by ELIZABETH NGIGI
19 April 2019

Latest Videos