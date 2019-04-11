KBL channels 'Game of Thrones' in new drink

Kenya Breweries Limited last week launched White Walker by Johnnie Walke, a limited-edition Scotch Whisky inspired by HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones'.

Kenya is the second country in the continent to launch the brand after its recent global unveiling. The drink is here for fans to enjoy as anticipation builds towards the final season.

Present were Diageo brand ambassador Douglas Duncanson, EABL senior brand manager Wanjiku Njonjo, marketing manager Villiers Tuthill and players in the Kenyan corporate and entertainment industry.