Pine Creek Records unveils Shiphie

Artiste also dropped a new video to her song, 'Everything'

In Summary

• Newly signed singer presented at event in The Alchemist, Westlands

Music label Pine Creek Records on Thursday announced the signing of a new artiste, Shiphie, at The Alchemist Lounge, Westlands.

Shiphie, real name Shiphrah Kitulah, is an Afrojazz, Afropop/Afrosoul vocalist and songwriter born and raised in Mombasa. She also dropped a new video to her song, 'Everything'.

Present were Pine Creek Records founder Peter Nduati, Coke Studio Africa project manager Andrew Alovi, Arthur K, activist Boniface Mwangi, Anto Neosoul and various media personalities. 

Shiphie performs on stage
Image: Moses Mwangi
Arthur K converses with Pine Creek Records CEO Peter Nduati
Image: Moses Mwangi
MC Pointblank, Anto Neosoul and Boniface Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Cathy Gathu and Jasmine Gathu
Image: Moses Mwangi
Shiphie after she was officially signed to the label
Image: Moses Mwangi
Maisha Magic's Aisha Wanjiku and Ogilvy Africa's Naomi Mutua
Image: Moses Mwangi
Classc FM sports radio host Roy Kayuhize and Tru Blaq's Otaba Brian
Image: Moses Mwangi
Society
10 April 2019

