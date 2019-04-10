Pine Creek Records unveils Shiphie

Music label Pine Creek Records on Thursday announced the signing of a new artiste, Shiphie, at The Alchemist Lounge, Westlands.

Shiphie, real name Shiphrah Kitulah, is an Afrojazz, Afropop/Afrosoul vocalist and songwriter born and raised in Mombasa. She also dropped a new video to her song, 'Everything'.

Present were Pine Creek Records founder Peter Nduati, Coke Studio Africa project manager Andrew Alovi, Arthur K, activist Boniface Mwangi, Anto Neosoul and various media personalities.