SOCIETY

Panel urges traders to 'Never stop, Never settle'

Radio hosts Angie Muiruri and Tracy Muthoni
Image: Moses Mwangi

Hennessy Very Special recently launched the second instalment of its distinctive brand campaign: Never Stop. Never Settle. The event was held at Aspire Centre, Westlands.

Creatives from different fields held a panel discussion, highlighting the state of the creative industry in Kenya.

In attendance were Moet Hennessy market manager Eastern Africa Alexandre Helaine, photographer Mutua Matheka, Godown Arts Centre director Joy Mboya, Designing Africa Collective founder Diana Opoti and Reelforge Media MD Sammy Lusiola.

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
05 April 2019 - 17:40

