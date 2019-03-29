SOCIETY

KBL launches Tusker Premium Ale

Kenya Breweries Limited recently launched a new beer in the ale category under the company's iconic Tusker trademark at the Karen Country Club.

Tusker Premium Ale targets discerning consumers looking to extend their drinks repertoire and get a new experience in beer. It is the first innovation in the ale category from the Tusker family in three years.

In attendance were KBL MD Jane Karuku, CR director Eric Kiniti and master brewers Daniel Njuguna and Valentine Wambui.

KBL CR director Eric Kiniti, master brewer Daniel Njuguna, KBL MD Jane Karuku and master brewer Valentine Wambui
KBL CR director Eric Kiniti, master brewer Daniel Njuguna, KBL MD Jane Karuku and master brewer Valentine Wambui
Image: Moses Mwangi
Sarah Mitaru and Carol Atemi entertain the guests
Sarah Mitaru and Carol Atemi entertain the guests
Image: Moses Mwangi
Radio Jambo's Tina Mwambonu and Classic 105's Mike Mondo
Radio Jambo's Tina Mwambonu and Classic 105's Mike Mondo
Image: Moses Mwangi
Media personalities Cess Mutungi and Eddie Kimani
Media personalities Cess Mutungi and Eddie Kimani
Image: Moses Mwangi
Go Places Group CEO Mansoor Jiwani and Group MD Nev Jiwani
Go Places Group CEO Mansoor Jiwani and Group MD Nev Jiwani
Image: Moses Mwangi
Actor Nick Mutuma and Kenya Rugby Sevens player Biko Adema
Actor Nick Mutuma and Kenya Rugby Sevens player Biko Adema
Image: Moses Mwangi
KQ's Joy Oruccoson and top model Deliah Ipupa
KQ's Joy Oruccoson and top model Deliah Ipupa
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
29 March 2019 - 21:18

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES