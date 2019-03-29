KBL launches Tusker Premium Ale

Kenya Breweries Limited recently launched a new beer in the ale category under the company's iconic Tusker trademark at the Karen Country Club.

Tusker Premium Ale targets discerning consumers looking to extend their drinks repertoire and get a new experience in beer. It is the first innovation in the ale category from the Tusker family in three years.

In attendance were KBL MD Jane Karuku, CR director Eric Kiniti and master brewers Daniel Njuguna and Valentine Wambui.