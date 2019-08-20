Obamas' film ‘American Factory’ to air on Netflix on Wednesday

The Obamas' first film ' American Factory’ is set to air on Netflix from Wednesday, August 21.

The one hour and fifty-minute documentary explores the challenges of a globalized economy.

The documentary focuses on post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant.

The film explores the American work-life which has drastically changed due to the emergence of Chinese bosses whose management of the reopened factory within the USA, is with utmost cruelty.

The film is produced by Higher Ground Productions, a production company by Barack and Michelle Obama in partnership with Netflix.