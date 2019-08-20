HIGHER GROUND PRODUCTION

Obamas' film ‘American Factory’ to air on Netflix on Wednesday

The one hour and fifty-minute documentary explores the challenges of a globalized economy.

In Summary

•  ‘American Factory’  is a one hour and fifty-minute documentary.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
Lifestyle
20 August 2019 - 16:02
Barack Obama and Mitchell Obama
Barack Obama and Mitchell Obama
Image: COURTESY

The Obamas' first film ' American Factory’ is set to air on Netflix from  Wednesday, August 21.

The one hour and fifty-minute documentary explores the challenges of a globalized economy.

The documentary focuses on post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant.

The film explores the American work-life which has drastically changed due to the emergence of Chinese bosses whose management of the reopened factory within the USA, is with utmost cruelty.

The film is produced by Higher Ground Productions, a production company by Barack and Michelle Obama in partnership with Netflix.

The 'AMERICAN FACTORY' documentary to air on Netflix.
The 'AMERICAN FACTORY' documentary to air on Netflix.
Image: COURTESY

In May, Barack and Michelle Obama announced that they’ve signed a deal with Netflix to release seven films through their production company.

‘American Factory’ is one of the many film projects that have been started by the Obamas'.

“Crip Camp”, a documentary which will highlight the early days of the disability rights movement, is another film to be produced by the Obamas' production company.

The documentary will portray a story of a summer camp for teenagers with disabilities that took place in the early 1970s'

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SHEILA NJAMBI
Lifestyle
20 August 2019 - 16:02

Most Popular

  1. De Mathew's death makes Muigai afraid
    12h ago Word Is

  2. I prayed for my son but he died, says J Blessing
    12h ago Word Is

  3. Love with Ben did not work, Wa Iria's daughter says
    3mo ago Word Is

  4. Why I married wife half my age - Pastor Ng’ang’a
    6d ago Word Is

  5. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos