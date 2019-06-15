Understanding the cycle and flow of menstrual periods

"My flow is usually heavy on the first two days, so I have to use the Always maxi thick pads. I have heard other people complain about the pads because they burn and cause an itchy effect on someone," she says.

"But now I don't usually have an option, especially the first two days, because other companies don't have the maxi thick long pads."

Although Carol has friends who relate with Rachael's ordeal, she has never experienced it herself.

"I also read somewhere online that some girls were getting itches and burn effects from pads, but it's never happened to me," she says.

POST ABORTION

Freelance photographer Monica, 23, noticed a change in her period after she terminated a pregnancy she had.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I decided to terminate it because I was not ready. My boyfriend and I found a contact at a local hospital who agreed to sell us abortion pills at a subsidised price," she says.

She was instructed to insert one of the three pills she was given in her mouth and another in her genitalia. She was instructed to use the other pill only as a backup plan if the two did not work fully.

"It took about half an hour for the whole process to start, and I think I bled for a couple of hours. I felt weird and could almost swear my uterus was moving," she says.

Monica, whose flow was highly irregular before the abortion, says she has noticed a few changes in her cycle.

"It's somehow become more predictable and consistent, but my flow has increased and my cramps sometimes become too painful," she says.

Before Masinde Muliro student Susan, 24, had her abortion, her flow was regular but she had very bad cramps. However, after aborting, they have become very stressful for her.

"I went through the siphoning process. Now I get backaches, headaches, cramps… I cannot function for two to three days. It's hell. I've been hospitalised twice but nothing changes," she said.

Susan found a doctor who recommended some painkillers that are very strong and started writing a prescription for her.

"You can only get them through a prescription because they have a high effect but they work," she says.