Understanding the cycle and flow of menstrual periods

University student Rachael, 22, dreads the thought of periods because of the pain and discomfort she has to endure. So bad is it, doctors once mistook her cramps for abortion.
"On one occasion, I was in unbearable pain. When my parents took me to hospital, the doctors insisted on running a test to see if maybe I was aborting or in labour," the soft-spoken girl tells the Star.
It's a nightmare every time she has her periods, which last four to five days.
"I once got a panic attack at home because of my period, and I had to be rushed to hospital. Another time, I was in school and my period started when we were lined up for parade," she says.
"It got really painful and I had to be taken to class by a first aider. When the pain got worse, I got a panic attack and had to be rushed to Nairobi Women's Hospital, before my parents came for me."
The University of Nairobi student says she once started throwing up and having diarrhoea as she came from class at a local college.
"I was going home from Zetech and my periods started. I alighted the matatu I was in and went to a nearby hotel because I was feeling ill," she said.
"The hotel manager took me to a chemist and called my mother and auntie to come pick me up."
She has resorted to walking around with Ponstan drugs when she knows her periods are about to start.
"I try to go out less because of the bad experiences I have. I also sweat heavily and struggle with stomach upset as well as body weakness. I hate periods."
High school graduate Janice, 19, says she did not know she was having her period the first time it happened.
The girl from Samburu county says it began with really bad cramps when she was 14.
"I fainted because of cramps and I could not eat foods that had sugar because those made me feel nauseated," she says.
However, her flow did not begin immediately. She only noticed a few spots when she got home.
"I had to take Bascopan to ease the pain of the cramps because I could not do anything at all," she says.
Other symptoms Janice has include breast sensitivity, body aches and mood swings. She has cravings for cold foods and her flow lasts four days.
"My signs start showing about three days before, and that involves cramping until a day into my period. It's the worst," she says.
MAXIMUM FLOW
Carol has irregular flows, which sometimes come at the beginning, middle or end of the month. Unlike most girls, she never has any pain or mood swings.
"Sometimes they come twice in one month. I can never tell. I just walk into a bathroom and there they are," she says.
Carol does not experience heavy flows, either, but says she has her own price to pay.
"My problem comes in with the timelines of my period. I can have periods for seven to 10 days. But I figured I'm good as long as I am not bleeding excessively," she says.
Phoebe tells the Star she gets her period just once a month for two days. She does not cramp, either, but has a lot of diarrhoea the day before her period.
"It just starts and that's how I know my period will start the next day. It's uncomfortable but definitely better than cramps," she says.
Rachael says she sometimes experiences discomfort using certain brands of sanitary towels.
"My flow is usually heavy on the first two days, so I have to use the Always maxi thick pads. I have heard other people complain about the pads because they burn and cause an itchy effect on someone," she says.
"But now I don't usually have an option, especially the first two days, because other companies don't have the maxi thick long pads."
Although Carol has friends who relate with Rachael's ordeal, she has never experienced it herself.
"I also read somewhere online that some girls were getting itches and burn effects from pads, but it's never happened to me," she says.
POST ABORTION
Freelance photographer Monica, 23, noticed a change in her period after she terminated a pregnancy she had.
"When I found out I was pregnant, I decided to terminate it because I was not ready. My boyfriend and I found a contact at a local hospital who agreed to sell us abortion pills at a subsidised price," she says.
She was instructed to insert one of the three pills she was given in her mouth and another in her genitalia. She was instructed to use the other pill only as a backup plan if the two did not work fully.
"It took about half an hour for the whole process to start, and I think I bled for a couple of hours. I felt weird and could almost swear my uterus was moving," she says.
Monica, whose flow was highly irregular before the abortion, says she has noticed a few changes in her cycle.
"It's somehow become more predictable and consistent, but my flow has increased and my cramps sometimes become too painful," she says.
Before Masinde Muliro student Susan, 24, had her abortion, her flow was regular but she had very bad cramps. However, after aborting, they have become very stressful for her.
"I went through the siphoning process. Now I get backaches, headaches, cramps… I cannot function for two to three days. It's hell. I've been hospitalised twice but nothing changes," she said.
Susan found a doctor who recommended some painkillers that are very strong and started writing a prescription for her.
"You can only get them through a prescription because they have a high effect but they work," she says.
FLOWS AND CYCLES
The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada says menstruation occurs because the lining of the uterus has prepared itself for a possible pregnancy by becoming thicker and richer in blood vessels.
If pregnancy does not occur, this thickened lining is shed, accompanied by bleeding in girls who have undergone puberty.
Dr Allan Ikol, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kenyatta National Hospital, says a normal menstrual flow has to be regular, with a cycle of 21-30 days.
“There is, however, controversy about it extending to 35 days. With the flow, you look at between three to seven days,” he said.
The normal amount of flow during a menstrual period is 30-80ml, and one should not be passing clots during this period.
“By the time there are clots, you know those are heavy menstrual flows and one has to visit the doctor so they find out what is causing them,” he said.
Women experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding will lose about 80ml or more in each period, equivalent to 16 teaspoons of blood. The average menstrual flow is equivalent to six to eight teaspoons of blood.
According to the National Health Service, UK indicators of a heavy flow include having to change your sanitary products every hour or two and passing blood clots larger than 2.5cm.
Others are bleeding through to your clothes or bedding, or the need to use two types of sanitary products together.
About half of women with heavy menstrual bleeding have no underlying reason found. However, there are a few conditions that can cause heavy bleeding. They include conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids, cancer of the womb and diabetes.
For women taking contraception measures, Ikol says their flows and cycles may change due to the change in hormonal levels.
“Contraception can sometimes delay your flow. It can cause an abnormal flow or one may start spotting over a long period of time,” he said.
He warns that should the spotting last more than a week, you should visit your doctor because it is considered an abnormality.
For women who have terminated or lost a pregnancy, their menses are expected to resume between four to six weeks.
“Your menstrual flow may delay after pregnancy and the first flow may be heavy,” Ikol said.
He says although things such as sugar and chocolates are often associated with increasing one’s menstrual flow, they affect the level of cramping.
Sugar intake disrupts your body's blood sugar levels, causing the levels to rise and the higher your blood sugar goes, the more severe your period symptoms may be.
Other factors that affect menstrual symptoms include alcohol, caffeine and cigarettes.
Ikol says menses vary in people, maybe influenced by genetics and hormonal levels.
“There are hormones involved during menstrual flow, and excesses in the production of one or two can cause heavy flows or heavy cramping. This is why others have severe pain, headaches, others faint, while others cannot function at all," he said.
Ikol says pain killers during cramping should not affect you in any way, but women are advised to stop taking them immediately after they stop menstruating.