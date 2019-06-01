In a hole and can’t stop digging

A couple of days before the first deadline of the Huduma Namba mass registration, I was walking past one of those long Huduma queues when I spotted some friends standing in line waiting to register. I didn’t have much else on that day so I stopped to chat.

It was a long chat. After half an hour I noticed the line hadn’t moved. Ahead of my friends in the queue were a fair number of people. It didn’t look like my friends were going to get this done today.

‘Chief,’ I said to my friends, ‘what time did you say you got here?’

They were there at 6:30am. It was now 2:40pm. They were hungry, tired, fed up, and they’d probably be back here tomorrow. But, my friends said, if it came to that, they’d return. They would be pissed, but they’d come back.

Why not just give up and go home? There were other options. Registering for the Namba at the chief’s office at a later date, meaning no queues, was an option. Then the deadline was extended, which if you’re Kenyan, was a reasonable expectation and therefore also an option.