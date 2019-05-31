Execution to make or undo agriculture policy

There also plans to employ 200 national and 3,000 youth officials who will be equipped with management and technical skills to act as extension officers. With this plan, 1.4 million small-scale farming households will be empowered to access inputs and services.

This will be followed by a coordinated and integrated approach to implement development partners’ initiatives in strengthening food resilience among vulnerable communities.

But the government is not abandoning the idea of large-scale farms altogether. There are plans for 50 farms of less than 2,500 acres each. The guidelines of the process and requirements for bidding for these farms is yet to be rolled out but it will be done jointly with the county governments.

It is understood that these farms will also benefit from government support in infrastructure and inputs.

To enhance the marketing of products, the government will build six agro-processing hubs through private-public partnerships for local and foreign markets. According to the plan, April was when the first hub feasibility study was to be launched followed by roadshows with local and foreign investors.

Although this strategy document is laudable and a good sign from the government, a lot needs to be done to realise its fruits. First, you cannot have such a relatively good plan with bad laws.

A few months ago, the Kenya Dairy Board proposed, but later suspended, repressive milk laws that would have killed the small-scale dairy industry. There was also the controversial Crops Bill that criminalised the use of raw organic manure.

Corruption and mismanagement of resources have derailed good plans. It is estimated that 30 per cent of the budget is looted every year. Last year, there were cases of National Cereals and Produce Board officials irregularly allocating subsidised fertilisers.

The government needs to step up the war on corruption and put in place people of integrity to manage this ambitious plan. The bidding for the 50 large-scale farms should be open and transparent, otherwise if infiltrated politically it will be subject to abuse.

The government also needs to involve financial organisations to bring into fold people who have the technical capacity and drive but are less endowed financially. In particular, the youths who form more than 70 per cent of the population and are hardest hit by unemployment.

If well implemented, the plan could increase productivity and value addition, boost small-scale households food resilience and incomes from surplus sales. Otherwise, it will remain a good plan just like numerous others gathering dust in government offices.