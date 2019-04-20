Colorectal cancer a silent killer

Colorectal cancer is among the top 10 cancers in Kenya. This type of cancer can either start at the colon or the rectum, otherwise called the large intestine.

According to recent Globocan data, there were 1,354 estimated new cases and 937 deaths from colorectal cancer in 2018 in Kenya. There are probably more cases and deaths that were not reported or diagnosed.

Healthy cells in the lining of the colon or rectum can change and grow out of control, forming a mass called a tumour which can be cancerous/malignant or benign. A cancerous/malignant tumour is a tumour that can grow and spread to other parts of the body. A benign tumour means the tumour can grow but will not spread.

Colorectal cancer sometimes begins as a polyp, a non-cancerous growth that may develop on the inner wall of the colon or rectum as people age. If not treated or removed, a polyp can become a potentially life-threatening cancer. Finding and removing pre-cancerous polyps can prevent colorectal cancer.

As with many cancers, age is a risk factor for colon cancer especially for those over 50 years. However, we have encountered cases in younger patients in their 30s and 40s and rarely in their 20s. Other risk factors include a family history of colorectal cancer, changes in the genes, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, poor nutrition, lack of physical activity and obesity. In other cases, no obvious risk factor is identified.

Common symptoms of colorectal cancer include a change in bowel habits with stool thinner than normal, constipation, bright red or very dark blood in the stool, diarrhoea, constant fatigue and discomfort in the abdomen with bloating and frequent gas pain. When the disease has spread to other organs, other symptoms include weight loss, bone pain, yellowness of eyes and urine amongst others. Anyone with these symptoms lasting for more than two weeks should seek medical assistance for evaluation.