Violation of women rights in flower farms take centre stage in UN meeting

The violations and abuse of the rights of women workers in flower farms in Kenya and other African countries took centre stage at the just-ended Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York.

Participants and women workers shared stories of having to work overtime without pay especially during peak season that happen around the Valentine’s Day.

Sexual harassment that is making some women to flee from the sector, ignorance among women workers about policies on sexual harassment and how to seek justice, were highlighted as problems making life difficult for women workers. So is the certification process that heavily focuses on the business attributes and not on the rights of workers.

Although some progress has been made, the women rights advocates lamented that it has been painfully slow.

Said Mary Kambo from the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC): “Fortunately, a robust framework in Kenya exists through the labor laws and key provisions in the constitution. But it is not enough to have laws on paper. There is a need to go to the next level and look at the more imperative issue of implementation.”

The focus on women and flower farms is informed by sobering statistics. It is estimated that 70 per cent of the workforce in horticulture sector in East Africa are women. Yet they are underrepresented in decision making positions.

The organization and gender advocates speaking at the United Nations CSW63 meeting are part of the [email protected] campaign which is pushing for the realisation of rights of women working in horticulture farms.

Hivos program manager Virginia Munyua says [email protected] campaign is East Africa’s “largest structured dialogue and advocacy platform on women’s labour rights.”

The campaign event, she added sought to, “highlight the lived experiences of women workers in flower farms as a way of amplifying their voices during this global dialogue platform.”

The campaign is implemented in eight countries in East and Southern Africa including Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Munyua said they are constantly engaging players in the horticulture sector to help address the rights of women workers working in close collaboration with sector players.

They are doing this by engaging governments – at national, regional and international levels, business players in the sector; and strengthening the capacities of women workers to engage and demand for better work conditions, structures and systems.

At the UN meeting, thousands of delegates from across the world are geared towards building momentum around issues of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

During discussions at the [email protected] side event, participants questioned the role of citizens in improving the safety of women in the horticultural farms.