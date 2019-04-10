Hollywood Reporter has announced that the Great British Bake Off is coming to Kenya.

The Great British Bake Off also called Bake Off or GBBO is a British television baking competition in which a group of amateur bakers compete against each other in a series of rounds, attempting to impress a group of judges with their baking skills.

According to Hollywood Reporter, local food company Unga Group will be sponsoring Kenya’s version of Bake Off. Unga Group’s operations include baking and animal nutrition, alongside wheat and maize milling.

Showstopper Media, a Kenyan production company has signed a deal with BBC Studios for local format rights to Bake Off.

This is the BBC’s first formal deal in East Africa.

The announcement was made at the Marche International des Programme de Television (MIPTV) market, which runs through Thursday in Cannes.

MIPTV market is an international market for content development and distribution.

Showstopper Media has previously successfully adapted hit reality formats such as Food Unwrapped and Dragon’s Den for its East African audience.

The local broadcast operator is expected to be announced shortly, Showstopper aims to bring the show on air by the end of 2019, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Showstopper is co-owned by Daniel Prior and award winning Kenyan chef, Kiran Jethwa.