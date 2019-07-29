Shaffie Weru joins Homeboyz Radio as programmes controller

Radio presenter Shaffie Weru has joined the Homeboyz Radio family as the programmes controller.

He was previouly at Kiss FM, where he worked alongside Adelle Onyango on the morning show.

Homeboyz general manager Somoina Kimojino welcomed him to the station, saying he had a wealth of experience on air with over 14 years working at Kiss FM.

"He will be able to work with the team to improve our programming, work on creative ideas with the creative team to bring out the culture of HIP HOP and EPL in everything we do. We give him a warm welcome and look forward to improved station sound and programming to make HBR the no 1. Hip Hop Radio Station in Kenya," Somoina said.

Shaffie has been in the media industry for years and has worked with some of the biggest names not only in Kenya, but across the border.

Homeboyz Radio is a member of the Radio Africa Group.