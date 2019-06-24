Naija’s Omawumi coming to Kenya

Nigerian superstar Omawumi is coming to Kenya between today and 30th for a brief but intense media tour.

She is on a whirlwind East African tour to promote both her new song 'Without You' and her latest album 'In Her Feelings', which was released on June 14.

Speaking about her album, she said, "I just said relatable things people experience in relationships. It is just a good body of work and you won’t be disappointed.”

During her visit, Omawumi will dine with select women courtesy of Mdundo Ltd.