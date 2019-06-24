Close

Naija’s Omawumi coming to Kenya

The singer and actress released her album on June 14

• She is on a whirlwind East African tour to promote her new song titled 'Without You'.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
24 June 2019 - 06:00
Nigerian star Omawumi
Nigerian superstar Omawumi is coming to Kenya between today and 30th for a brief but intense media tour.

She is on a whirlwind East African tour to promote both her new song 'Without You' and her latest album 'In Her Feelings', which was released on June 14.

Speaking about her album, she said, "I just said relatable things people experience in relationships. It is just a good body of work and you won’t be disappointed.”

During her visit, Omawumi will dine with select women courtesy of Mdundo Ltd.

Also a Nollywood star, she recently starred in EbonyLife Films' new movie, “Oloture”, which chronicles the experiences of commercial sex workers in Nigeria as well as human trafficking.

One of her famous songs is Mortein World Malaria Day theme song.

