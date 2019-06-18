Top five on Kiss 100: Is Willy Paul still a gospel artist?

Top of the morning to you and your's.

Yesterday was the first day of what could potentially be an awesome week or a trash one -the choice is really in your hands for you to make.

But whatever the case, here are the top 5 stories on Kiss.co.ke:

#1. Father's Day: Zari takes thinly veiled jab at Diamond Platnumz

#2. Is Willy Paul still a gospel artist? (POLL RESULTS)

#3. 'She is a controlling wife!' Bahati exposes Diana Marua

#4. Movie review: Samuel L Jackson does not disappoint

#5. Father of reunited identical twins - Melon and Sharon - speaks out