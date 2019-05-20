'Game of Thrones': 8 Shocking Moments From the Finale

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the finale of "Game of Thrones."

Well, that's it.

After the "Game of Thrones" finale, many of us will likely emulate Jon Snow and just retire North of the Wall.

It was billed as one of the biggest events in TV history, and showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss certainly kept plenty of surprises for the series finale.

Read on for some of the most shocking moments from the final episode of "Game of Thrones."

Tyrion Finds His Family

Many thought Jaime and Cersei couldn't have possibly met their end in the rubble of King's Landing. Surely, eight seasons of character building couldn't end in such a collapse? But sure enough, in a tragic scene, Tyrion finds his brother and sister's bodies entombed in the crypt under the Red Keep. He had tried to save them, but there was only so much he could do.

Daenerys' Plans for World Domination

As if the Seven Kingdoms weren't enough, Daenerys declares in front of her remaining army that the war isn't over. She intends to "free" the entire earth, including the people of Winterfell. Not if the Starks have anything to say about it, she won't!

Tyrion's Hand Enough

After Daenerys' dramatic speech, Tyrion approaches her, removes his Hand of the King pin and dramatically tosses it away. He committed treason by freeing his brother, she murdered an entire city. Some relationships just can't withstand that kind of pressure.

Jon Kills Daenerys

Speaking of relationship problems.... in arguably the most climactic moment in the entire series (Arya's Night King escapade aside), Jon puts a knife through Dany's heart. It was either that or she would probably murder him, Arya, Sansa and who knows who else? A difficult choice, but it's probably for the best.

Drogon Melts the Iron Throne

For eight seasons, viewers wondered who would sit on the Iron Throne once the titular game of thrones had been won. Answer: technically no one because Drogon melts the Iron Throne in anger at his mother's death. Molten iron rolling down the steps of the Throne Room seems a fitting end to the prize that had made so many of the show's characters do such terrible things.

Westeros, a Democracy?

Well, almost. Sam proposes at the council following Dany's murder to let the people vote on who should be king or queen. It's a sensible idea, but based on how fast it gets shot down, Westeros isn't quite ready to give anybody other than lords and ladies the vote.

All Hail Bran the Broken

In the end, the council unanimously votes Bran (or the Three-Eyed Raven, hard to tell which sometimes) the new king of the Six Kingdoms (the North is going solo, with Sansa getting the crown she deserves). The king's first act is to name Tyrion Hand of the King. Maybe he'll make a better job of it this time around? His second act: banishing Jon to the Night's Watch in a very full circle moment.

Ghost Returns

In the most heartwarming moment by far, Jon is reunited with his direwolf Ghost, as well as Tormund. Together with his furry friend, and also Ghost, he rides out into the frozen tundra North of the Wall in a final scene which mirrors the opening sequence of the entire series. Ahhh, the memories.