Avengers: Endgame smashes box office records

Avengers: Endgame has made box office history by taking a record-breaking $1.2bn (£929m) in global ticket sales in its opening run.

The Disney blockbuster has become the fastest film ever to break the $1bn barrier, doing so in just five days.

Endgame is the 22nd offering in the Marvel Studios superhero franchise.

It's opening takings smashed the previous global debut record of $640m set by last year's Avengers: Infinity War.

Forbes notes that 45% of the global ticket sales came from 3-D showings around the world while $91.5m (£70.7m) came from IMAX screens, double Marvel Studio's previous opening weekend record.

Also 4DX - the cinema experience with stimulating effects like water, wind, scent and strobe lighting - earned $15m (£11.6m) globally on the movie.

Desperately invested

Empire Editor, Helen O'Hara, believes familiarity and investment in the Avengers characters is the key to the worldwide phenomenon and that the above figures should have a positive impact on the industry as a whole.

"There have been 21 previous films and people have got to know these characters and they really care about them," she told BBC News, "so we're desperately invested in everything that happens to them now.