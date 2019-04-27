This is the cast of Bond 25

• Next in line in the James Bond series is Bond 25. Produced by Eon Productions for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the film is set to release in April 2020.
•In Bond 25, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
Next in line in the James Bond series is Bond 25. Produced by Eon Productions for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the film is set to release in April 2020.
In Bond 25, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
There are new additions and some returns to the cast of the film.
Here is who you can expect to see on the big screen next year.
Daniel Craig will be returning for the fifth time as the fictional MI6 agent, James Bond after appearing in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.
Some of his other notable work involves The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Logan Lucky.
Rami Malek will be playing the villain in Bond 25. Malek won Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 2018 film, Bohemian Rhapsody.
He is also well known for playing cyber-security engineer and hacker in the TV show, Mr. Robot.
Dali Benssalah is a new addition to the Bond 25 cast. He has previously been seen in Nox and A Faithful Man.
David Dencik will appear in the latest Bond film. He was previously seen on The Snowman and Men & Chicken.
Ana De Armas, who was previously seen on Blade Runner and War Dogs is set to appear in Bond 25.
Billy Magnuessen is one of the new faces to join the Bond 25 team. He will also be seen playing Prince Anders in the Aladdin live action film which is set to release in May this year.
Jeffrey Wright is back as the CIA operative we last saw in Quantum of Solace. He will be playing Felix Leiter, who is a friend of James Bond.
Wright has previously been seen in The Hunger Games series.
Naomie Harris will be seen surveying the role of Moneypenny for the third time after her appearances in James Bond: Skyfall and James Bond: Spectre.
She is secretary to M, who is the head of the British Secret Intelligence Service.
Ben Whishaw will be reappearing as Q after playing the same character in James Bond: Spectre and James Bond: Skyfall.
Q is the head of Q Branch, the fictional research and development division of the British Secret Service.
Rory Kinnear will be seen once again as Tanner in Bond 25, after appearing in Spectre and Skyfall as the same.
Tanner is an employee of the Secret Intelligence Service who acts as M's Chief of Staff.
Ralph Fiennes will reappear in Bond 25 as M. He was seen playing the same character in Skyfall and Spectre.
M is the Head of the Secret Intelligence Service—also known as MI6—and is Bond's superior.
Fiennes is known for his performance as the villain, Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series.
Léa Seydoux is back as Dr. Madeleine Swann after appearing in Spectre.
Dr Swann s a fictional French psychologist affiliated to the Austrian Hoffler Klinik organization and the daughter of mysterious Spectre member Mr. White.