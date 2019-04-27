This is the cast of Bond 25

Next in line in the James Bond series is Bond 25. Produced by Eon Productions for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the film is set to release in April 2020.

In Bond 25, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

There are new additions and some returns to the cast of the film.

Here is who you can expect to see on the big screen next year.