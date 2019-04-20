Place that whets your appetite for Mexican food

Sabor a Mexico Restaurant is tapping into the growing taste for authentic Mexican cuisine. The restaurant is located in the food court of Two Rivers Mall.

Sabor a Mexico (meaning Taste of Mexico) features dishes from Mexico and the American state of Texas, which has a long Mexican legacy. They market themselves as offering healthy alternatives and ‘all Mexicano’. Founder and proprietor Alima Awori says she sources her ingredients from select farmers and suppliers to ensure quality and freshness.

For starters, you can have nachos dipped in tomato salsa, guacamole (an avocado dip) or melted cheese. A more substantial appetiser would be a Mexican meatball soup or a Tortilla Chicken broth.

From the main courses, some popular dishes are the hard and soft shell Tacos with fillings of fresh lettuce and different meat, burrito wraps stuffed with strips of meat, vegetables and beans, and Tejano, which are fajitas of chicken or beef strips on hot iron sizzler plates. I ordered the moderately spicy Chicken Tejano with tomato-flavoured rice, guacamole and sour cream.

Groups or families can also opt for the Fiesta combos, large platters with a mix of different meat, sizzler tejano, flour tortillas and rice. Most of the Sabor meals come with a side of guacamole, sour cream, dark mole sauce, lemon wedges or a tomato salsa.

For more conventional food, people can order T-bone steaks, honey-barbequed chicken and chops served with corn salsa. Vegetarians will not lack for choice, with many items in the started menu. Among the main courses are meatless quesadillas and enchiladas, crispy kale, corn meal and chipotle quinoa.

I chose a carrot and ginger juice from the extensive beverage selection, which also has sugar-free drinks, smoothies and juices with unique ingredients like kiwi, kale, asparagus and chia seeds. Finally I ended my meal with churros, long strips of deep-fried dough sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, and a black coffee.

Sabor is open for breakfast, and the morning meals also have Mexican influences, such as a chicken and egg tortilla, breakfast burrito, Mexican omelette and potato enchiladas topped with eggs benedict.