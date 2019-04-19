WCB artisteMbosso arrives in Kenya

Tanzanian celebrated artist Omar Mbosso has arrived in Malindi ahead of his grand show on Saturday during the Easter festival at ocean beach resort.

Mbosso arrived from Mombasa at ocean beach resort in a convoy of three luxurious cars him being in a Mercedes S class and was received by top management of ocean beach.

The festival organisers of the fete expected to attract over 10000 tourists.

Coincidentally devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado who had just arrived at the hotel was also among those who received the Tanzanian superstar.

Mbosso briefly greeted journalists and said he was happy to be in Malindi..

Thousands of revellers and fans of the celebrated artiste are expected to attend the festival on Saturday night.