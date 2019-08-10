How rape survivors can get help

In Summary

• Survivors should not blame themselves.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Sasa
10 August 2019 - 13:00
Rape survivors should speak out to trusted individuals and report the violence.
Rape survivors should speak out to trusted individuals and report the violence.
Image: FILE

Rape is about power and rapists usually engage in the crime because it was taken away from them at a point in their lives.

This is according to psychologist Liz Gichimo.

Rapists perceive their victim as weak and try to dominate them.

Speaking to the Star on Friday, Gichimo said, "I would recommend the victim to immediately seek help because once a person is raped, their sense of security is damaged, a level of their safety affected and a lot about their outlook in life affected."

She says that most rapists are people known to the victims.

Any rape victim should be counselled to start healing to reclaim their power.

Who to report to?

One can decide to tell the family immediately but it depends on their cultural background.

Silence is what causes more harm to the victim, so talking will help. if you can't report to the hospitals, then reach out to a church immediately.

The reason most victims chose to keep quiet could be because the rape was perpetrated by a family member.

"You may realise that their relatives underwent the same thing but did not want to talk about it. Most family members tend to hide the accused especially if it is a relative and will only do so when they are affected later in life," Gichimo says.

Rape can affect the way you relate with other people, which includes relationships and that is when most victims decide to share.

Gichimo says it is difficult to counsel a rape victim and it calls for empathy.

Rape takes away a woman's dignity, her sexuality

Rape and murder are the only offences where parties cannot consent to withdraw charges.
News
15 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Sasa
10 August 2019 - 13:00

Most Popular

  1. I wasn’t ready for the limelight — Kaka’s wife
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Jimmy Gait to travel to India for throat surgery
    2d ago Word Is

  3. 'Mkunaji' and other Sheng' words for sex
    9h ago Word Is

  4. I've forgiven Diamond, says Zari
    2d ago Word Is

  5. I was married but paid my dowry, says Kansiime
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos