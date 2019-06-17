The top 5 stories on Kiss 100

Hope you've had a restful weekend (or an active one filled with debauchery) and you're ready for the challenges this new week offers.

Sunday was Father's Day and it came and went with a whimper.

Whatever the case is, today we shall start off by looking at the top 5 stories on kiss100.co.ke so you're up to date on this chilly Monday morning:

#1. Father of reunited identical twins - Melon and Sharon - speaks out

#2. Look-alike! Bien introduces his father to the world

#3. Fashion trends that you need to get rid of today for your sake

#4. These are the funniest father's day memes

#5. Three natural ways to make your house smell better