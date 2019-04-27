Nyandarua edges towards potato revolution

COST OF PRODUCTION

To successfully grow one acre of potatoes, Murathe injects between Sh75,000 and Sh80,000. This includes the cost of inputs including seed, fertiliser and other chemicals, and labour.

To recoup his investment and make some profit, each acre should earn him Sh120,000 and above. He says the best returns he has ever got for an acre after waiting for about four to five months is Sh20,000.

“Sometimes you are forced to sell some property to keep farming after a loss. There is a time I incurred a loss of Sh400,000,” he says.

Potato broker Peter Mbuthia blames the government for the farmers’ woes. He says the government has never been willing to regulate the industry. He agrees with Murathe that potato packaging and pricing should be standardised.

Mbuthia says brokers sympathise with the exploited farmers “but there is nothing we can do since that is the way it is”.

LOOMING REVOLUTION

A popular saying has it that nothing lasts forever. The Nyandarua potato farmers’ woes could soon be a thing of the past.

The national government, through the NYS and Prisons departments, in February launched a potato seed production unit in Nyandarua. The Sh14.5 million project, which is a partnership between the Interior and Public Service ministries, was jointly launched by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Public Service counterpart Margaret Kobia at NYS Tumaini Centre in Ol Kalou.

Among the giant consumers of potato in the country are National Youth Service and Prisons. The two institutions combined have an annual demand of about 9,000 metric tons of potatoes. They produce only 300 metric tonnes of the crop annually, hence the burden to address the 87,000 metric tonnes shortfall is placed on the Exchequer.

The inadequate production is, however, a national challenge, as the country only produces 2-3 million tonnes annually, yet it has the capacity to produce 6 million tonnes. Lack of certified potato seed largely contributes to this challenge, where only about 1 per cent of certified seed is available to the farmers.

“The objective of this project is to meet this shortfall as well as produce surplus seed for sale to the local community,” Matiang’i said.

He said government institutions have a lot of resources that are not utilised. He said the NYS and Prisons will in future produce their own food without relying on the Exchequer for sustainability.

In Tumaini, he said, the NYS has over 6,00 acres. The Prisons department has 4,000 acres in Uasin Gishu, 450 acres in Kakamega, and 670 acres in Nakuru, among other areas lying idle.

“But we continue crying about hunger and continue to suffer. How can we buy food in NYS with land like this? These are some of the issues that have made the president resolve that we must implement the Big 4 agenda, “he said

AEROPONICS TECHNOLOGY

Under the potato seed production project, aeroponic technology, a rapid seed multiplication technique for producing potato seed with a yield of up to 10 times higher than the traditional method being used.

The technology involves a process of growing plantlets in an air/mist environment without the use of soil or aggregate media. The roots of the plantlets are developed in a closed and dark container, in a greenhouse. The container is empty of everything except air. Nutrients are provided periodically to the roots through spraying with a nutrients-enhanced water solution. After a six-month cycle, the plantlets produce mini tubers, which can be planted directly to the soil to produce potatoes.

The first aeroponics unit was introduced in Kenya in 2008 by International Potato Centre at the Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organisation in Tigoni and later at the Genetics Technologies International Limited in Nairobi.

At Tumaini, four greenhouses were launched under this project. Here, the first breeders’ seeds are being multiplied to generate certified seeds.

Each greenhouse has about 200 stems of tissue culture potato. Each stem will give at least about 50 pieces of breeder’s seed, which will then be planted, and each tuber will give about 100 seeds. This multiplication will continue until the two agencies generate enough certified seed potatoes for themselves and eventually supply to the market.

SECOND-BIGGEST PROJECT

Patrick Kariri, the director of Prison Farms, says the potato seed multiplication project initially started in September 2018 and picked in December the same year. He says the Prisons and NYS are working with the Ministry of Agriculture, Kephis, Kalro and Kenya Potato Centre in Tigoni “to ensure we get the correct seed and that the project moves in the right direction”.

The project, he says, is the second-largest in Africa after Rwanda. Titled ‘African roots and tubers: Strengthening linkages between small actors and buyers’, the Rwandan project was established to ensure a common potato seed system.

The EU-funded project under the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation aims to improve the livelihoods of small producers in seven selected African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.

“Our expectation is that while fully operational, the project will be the largest in Africa,” Kariri says.

He says the project, once implemented successfully, will have a great impact on potato production in Kenya. The production will go up to between 70-80 bags of potatoes per acre, as opposed to the current output of about 30 bags per acre. This will ensure the national needs are met and surplus left for export. It will also bring down the cost of potato products.

Kariri says the two agencies will continue multiplying the potato seed cumulatively, until it is finally provided to the farmers at an affordable price. Breeder’s seed is not affordable to farmers, as the least one piece of tuber can cost is Sh25.

Kariri says the seed produced under the project will be the best for farmers, as it can go for five to seven generations.