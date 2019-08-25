Put up tough laws against poaching to save lion population

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service, lions face extinction in the next 20 years. There are less than 2,000 lions in Kenya due to poaching. Globally, there are less than 20,000 lions remaining.

The rate of losing 100 lions per year is alarming. I strongly believe we can save lions by banning all markets trading in lion claws, teeth, bones and skin to curb poaching. KWS should also minimise human-lion interactions in the rangelands which results in conflicts.

Tough laws should be set up to discourage poaching and punish those caught with any part of the animal.