Punguza Mizigo a threat to minority who 'own' power

The reactions to Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Initiative after IEBC gave it a nod shows that those who want to control the people’s thinking did not see it coming this far.

His audacious journey can’t be supported by any political oligarch because it is not under their control and it disrupts the well-choreographed path to self-perpetuation by the minority that controls wealth and power.

While some in the opposition wanted to be christened fathers of devolution, it is clear they wanted strong devolved units only while in the cold. It is a sad reminder that for you to be taken seriously in this country, your name must ring a bell, otherwise, you will be dismissed with a whiff.

For leaders to dismiss a good cause for political reasons shows the kind of people we are blindly following.

Economic and political analyst