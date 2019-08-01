POLITICAL DYNASTIES

Punguza Mizigo a threat to minority who 'own' power

Opposers did not think it would come this far hence the reaction after IEBC okayed it

In Summary

• It is not under their control and it disrupts the well-choreographed path to self-perpetuation. 

• Reaction is a sad reminder that for you to be taken seriously in this country, your name must ring a bell. 

by Odhiambo Jamwa.
Star Blogs
01 August 2019 - 04:00
Signature collection books for the Punguza Mizigo referendum campaign
CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS: Signature collection books for the Punguza Mizigo referendum campaign
Image: COURTESY

The reactions to Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Initiative after IEBC gave it a nod shows that those who want to control the people’s thinking did not see it coming this far.

His audacious journey can’t be supported by any political oligarch because it is not under their control and it disrupts the well-choreographed path to self-perpetuation by the minority that controls wealth and power.

While some in the opposition wanted to be christened fathers of devolution, it is clear they wanted strong devolved units only while in the cold. It is a sad reminder that for you to be taken seriously in this country, your name must ring a bell, otherwise, you will be dismissed with a whiff.

For leaders to dismiss a good cause for political reasons shows the kind of people we are blindly following.

Economic and political analyst 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Odhiambo Jamwa.
Star Blogs
01 August 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Inua Jamii breaking up families
    1d ago Columnists

  2. Charged governors must stay out of their offices
    1d ago Leader

  3. Regulate obscene TV content to save young generation
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. Sudi’s attacks on Uhuru childish
    2d ago Columnists

  5. School unrest rising because children cannot be spanked
    1d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos