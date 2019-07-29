MKU dress code directive laudable for young generation

The new directive by Mount Kenya University restraining students from indecent dressing comes at a good time.

People are characterised by their dressing, to comrades this sounds like a non-issue, stringent and conservatory to adopt at this era, but on the moral frame of reference, the new dress code shapes them to formal life after tertiary level of education.

Legislation ought to be stipulated and decrees implemented across all institutions of higher learning. The culture of decent dressing for students should start right from primary school to tertiary levels.

Lang’ata