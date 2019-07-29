Close

UNIFORMITY

MKU dress code directive laudable for young generation

It shapes young generation to formal life after tertiary level of education

• It prepares students on what is expected of them in the corporate world. 

• Legislation should be stipulated and decrees implemented across all institutions of higher learning. 

by EMMANUEL EPRONG
29 July 2019 - 04:00
Women in short skirts during a 'my dress my choice' protest on city streets after a woman was stripped naked by touts for allegedly being indecently dressed, on November 17, 2014
DRESS CODE: Women in short skirts during a 'my dress my choice' protest on city streets after a woman was stripped naked by touts for allegedly being indecently dressed, on November 17, 2014
The new directive by Mount Kenya University restraining students from indecent dressing comes at a good time.

People are characterised by their dressing, to comrades this sounds like a non-issue, stringent and conservatory to adopt at this era, but on the moral frame of reference, the new dress code shapes them to formal life after tertiary level of education.

Legislation ought to be stipulated and decrees implemented across all institutions of higher learning. The culture of decent dressing for students should start right from primary school to tertiary levels.

