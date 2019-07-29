Long-term solutions what state needs to reduce cancer deaths

• The government, through UHC, should invest in research to find solutions to curb cancer.
• State should build a hospital to save Kenyans the costs and agony of travelling abroad for treatment.
The nation has recently lost two high profile personalities to cancer. The Jubilee government should, through its Universal Healthcare agenda, pump money into the construction of a hospital to save Kenyans the costs of travelling outside the country for treatment.
The government should fund research to find a long-lasting solution instead of sending endless condolences every time we lose someone to the scourge. Unfortunately, our leaders are busy politicking for 2022 and fat allowances to live a large instead of investing in finding a solution.
Turkana