Kenya cannot feed her people because all focus is on politics

Kenya’s agricultural sector is dead buried in a deep grave. A nation that cannot feed its people is a failed state. When did Kenya cease from farming? Why are we buying maize from the neighbouring nations?

We share similar weather and almost share the same soil; people live as brothers and sisters but today we’re buying foodstuffs from neighbours. It would be so sad should our forefathers and mothers rise from their graves and see what is happening.

I can only guess that the full-time politicking has failed us and we’ve become a big laughing stock among our neighbours. Leaders should focus on feeding their electorate first before going to them for votes and support. Otherwise, there will be no voters for them to woe hence no votes.

Mombasa