We should register our livestock too for purposes of trade

Uganda will now issue birth certificates to calves. President Yoweri Museveni said this will allow the nation to penetrate the international market effectively.

All animals must be issued with birth certificates by September. Farmers must also be all registered. A farmer who does not rear their animal well will be identified.

In the spirit of the East African Community, member states should emulate Uganda especially for international trade and holding farmers accountable.

What we need to know, however, is whether death certificates will be issued to animals.