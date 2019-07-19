Close

KEEP TRACK

We should register our livestock too for purposes of trade

Farmers should be registered too like in Uganda to know who is not doing enough on their farm

In Summary

• Ugandan cows should be issued with birth certificates by September according to a presidential directive. 

• Registration will keep EAC member states uniform, promote the region's trade. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
19 July 2019 - 05:00
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
BIRTH CERTIFICATES FOR COWS: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
Image: FILE

Uganda will now issue birth certificates to calves. President Yoweri Museveni said this will allow the nation to penetrate the international market effectively.

All animals must be issued with birth certificates by September. Farmers must also be all registered. A farmer who does not rear their animal well will be identified.

In the spirit of the East African Community, member states should emulate Uganda especially for international trade and holding farmers accountable.

What we need to know, however, is whether death certificates will be issued to animals.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
19 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Census jobs unfairly given, recruitment suspiciously rushed
    7h ago Star Blogs

  2. Why older women like eggplant
    1d ago Columnists

  3. Nation faces same problems because voters are negligent
    7h ago Star Blogs

  4. Regulate betting companies but don't close them down
    1w ago Leader

  5. We should register our livestock too for purposes of trade
    7h ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos