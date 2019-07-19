Nation faces same problems because voters are negligent

Five decades after independence, Kenyans are still struggling on how to elect leaders, eradicate gambling, fight corruption and regulate massive accidents. Forgetfulness is a better term to describe the setbacks facing Kenya.

In 2010, we ushered in a new Constitution. Through sufficient public participation and fully consultations from Kenyans, a referendum was conducted and the majority had their way. Nine years later, through our representative leaders, we wish to change the Constitution to create another system of governance. Such ignorant ideas are the issues we should eradicate in elections.

Responsibility and objectivity should be the core pillars of our leaders. In nurturing democracy, citizens are encouraged to make own decisions about how a state should be governed, not leaders deciding upon citizens. Look at a situation where elected leaders travel overseas to seek medical care while a dispensary has insufficient equipment. They drive in fleets of expensive cars in the city while some areas in their constituencies only hear of tarmacked roads on the media.

Innocent Kenyans are losing lives in road accidents due to sluggishness in Michuki traffic laws enforcement. The country is led towards the wrong direction due to our ignorance and poor way of approaching issues of electorate and governance. The country recently is insufficient for able leaders who can stipulate administration functions on management and objectivity.

In achieving our goals as Kenyans, let’s show the need to protect the Constitution and valuable resources at our disposal. We cannot change the Constitution every time we want to solve our recurring problems. As voters, we need to evaluate our options.