Ban all betting firms to encourage youths to work for money

Betting, lotteries, gambling and three cards (try your luck) are all illicit and should be fought with maximum force.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said there would be no turning back on betting firms. Betting can be addictive, and one is addicted it can disastrous. The youth are wasting precious time betting and losing. Then they end up getting depressed and taking their lives or engaging in drugs.

If the government goes back on its stand on betting firms, we will lose the active generation to poverty, laziness and despair. Banning it will be for their own good.

Mombasa