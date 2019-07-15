Talking about mental health can curb rising teen pregnancies

According to a recent study, about one in every four people in Kenya has a mental disorder or is likely to get one in the future.

This means one person in every four people is likely to engage in life-threatening behaviours such as destructive sexual habits.

Schoolgirls are targeted because they are cheap to maintain, are highly vulnerable and most of them have no idea about issues involving mental health and sex. Most people are victimised when they speak about their mental health status, therefore, they hide as the symptoms of their mental health illness develop.

People are afraid to speak about it. In fact, most therapists do not speak about that aspect of mental health. They feel it might be uncomfortable or might expose the patient. Now that we know that it all starts from the brain and that the issue of rising in pregnant teens has more to it than we see, first, everyone must share their story with confidence. Your experiences may save just one girl from making a decision that will alter her life.

Second, if as a parent you find it difficult to speak to your child sex then you are part of the problem. They are going to learn about it someone else and worse still, on social media.

Third, schools have a huge role to play. What strategies do schools use to allow for open communication? Do they have student counsellors? If not, they are not helping the young generation much.

Religious organisations should not victimise youths who have engaged in sex. Religious leaders can offer programmes that train the youth on sex and what implications it can have in their lives. The government should also provide opportunities for better living standards and reduce the vulnerability of girls.

Mental health and youth advocate