SHORTENED DISTANCE

Digital health to ease service delivery in remote rural areas

Telemedicine allows people living in remote locations to obtain health services by using digital tools

In Summary

• WHO should ensure the technology works well and adds value to health services. 

• Important in bringing services closer to people in the grassroots. 

by Maxwell Mailo
11 July 2019 - 00:00
Internet subscriptions through mobile phones
Internet subscriptions through mobile phones
Image: FILE

The World Health Organization has advised on the use of health technology, accessible computers, tablets and mobile phones.

WHO should ensure the technology works well and adds value to everyone using them, taking into account the infrastructural limitations such as internet connectivity and optical fibre network.

Telemedicine allows people in remote locations to obtain health services by using digital tools. In using digital technology, an individual’s health information including sexual and reproductive health issues–for instance–HIV status, must observe confidentiality.

It is also important when used at the grassroots due to distance or geographical factors. This is a noble idea that would save costs while maintaining traditional human relations.

 

Nairobi 

