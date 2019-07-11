Digital health to ease service delivery in remote rural areas

The World Health Organization has advised on the use of health technology, accessible computers, tablets and mobile phones.

WHO should ensure the technology works well and adds value to everyone using them, taking into account the infrastructural limitations such as internet connectivity and optical fibre network.

Telemedicine allows people in remote locations to obtain health services by using digital tools. In using digital technology, an individual’s health information including sexual and reproductive health issues–for instance–HIV status, must observe confidentiality.

It is also important when used at the grassroots due to distance or geographical factors. This is a noble idea that would save costs while maintaining traditional human relations.

