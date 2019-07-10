Close

Journalists should verify all information on state activities

The press should not misuse their role to mislead citizens, they can also avoid brushing shoulders with security agencies

• A skilful communicator has to check all aspects of communication with consideration to the laws of the land. 

• They should also use proper channels to disburse the information. 

by Oluchina Antony
10 July 2019 - 04:00
A group of journalists protest over harassment and killing of journalists
A group of journalists protest over harassment and killing of journalists
Image: IVY NJERI

The recent arrest and prosecution of two bloggers illustrate poor communication skills.

A skilful communicator has to check all aspects of communication with consideration to the law. Any powerful message which contains content surrounding the government has to be carefully verified.

As a media practitioner, let professionalism and integrity be the pillars of all activities. Opinions can be given but also, validate the information and use the proper channels to address the audience. Incitement and propaganda have no room in a democratic government.

 

Apart from being a watchdog, both print and electronic media institutions must preach peace for a safe and cooperative space of working.

The penal code states ignorance of the law has no excuse in courts.

Poor journalism? State hits back at Al Jazeera over Huduma Namba story

Nzioka Waita says there is no MasterCard linked to Huduma Namba.
News
2 months ago

Regulate citizen journalism to protect audiences

Citizen journalists are spamming the web, social media with false information
Opinion
3 months ago
