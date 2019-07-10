Journalists should verify all information on state activities

The recent arrest and prosecution of two bloggers illustrate poor communication skills.

A skilful communicator has to check all aspects of communication with consideration to the law. Any powerful message which contains content surrounding the government has to be carefully verified.

As a media practitioner, let professionalism and integrity be the pillars of all activities. Opinions can be given but also, validate the information and use the proper channels to address the audience. Incitement and propaganda have no room in a democratic government.

Apart from being a watchdog, both print and electronic media institutions must preach peace for a safe and cooperative space of working.

The penal code states ignorance of the law has no excuse in courts.