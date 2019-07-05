Close

TOO MUCH OF SOMETHING

Frequency of road bumps from Kericho to Kisumu overkill

As much as bumps compel drivers to slow down hence reducing accidents, too many make travelling uncomfortable

In Summary

• Tourists would not use that road and would prefer to visit a site they'd reach comfortably. 

• A bump every 50 metres is overkill. 

by Veronica Onjoro
05 July 2019 - 04:00
A Kenya National Highways Authority logo
TRAVELLING NIGHTMARE: A Kenya National Highways Authority logo
Image: FILE

Bumps on the Kisumu-Kericho Road are discouraging to tourists who may want to visit those areas.

There is one about every 50 metres. l have never seen the Chinese construct a road with bumps. Let engineers revisit and remove the bumps as tourists will not use such roads.

How about a woman in labour being taken to the hospital, will she not deliver on the road? But our leaders who are always flying wouldn’t know the discomfort Wanjiku is travelling in.

As much as they compel drivers to slow down hence reduce accidents, too many will bring harm.

Mombasa 

