Frequency of road bumps from Kericho to Kisumu overkill

Bumps on the Kisumu-Kericho Road are discouraging to tourists who may want to visit those areas.

There is one about every 50 metres. l have never seen the Chinese construct a road with bumps. Let engineers revisit and remove the bumps as tourists will not use such roads.

How about a woman in labour being taken to the hospital, will she not deliver on the road? But our leaders who are always flying wouldn’t know the discomfort Wanjiku is travelling in.

As much as they compel drivers to slow down hence reduce accidents, too many will bring harm.

Mombasa