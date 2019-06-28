Close

IMPROVING EDUCATION

Kericho’s Sh129m bursary to improve education standards

County has injected funds to vocational and Technical Training Institutions

by Kipruto Frankline
Star Blogs
28 June 2019 - 00:00
Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony
BURSARY: Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony
Image: FILE

The move by Kericho county government to roll out a Sh129 million bursary disbursement programme across all its six subcounties this ending financial year is laudable thanks to devolution.

The programme will see a reduction of school dropouts due to financial constraints considering that many families live below the poverty line. The county has injected funds to vocational and Technical Training Institutions.

The programme will also see improvement of infrastructure for in schools, vocational training institutions and TTIs.

 

