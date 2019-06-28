Close

Jaguar’s xenophobic remarks paint the nation in bad light

There are Kenyans working in other countries and they would get bad reception if leaders of those countries thought like Jaguar

• As a youthful leader, he should work on his constituency and leave a positive impact. 

• Such statements in a free trade world show the need for revisiting our leaders. 

by Oluchina Antony
28 June 2019 - 04:00
DISTASTEFUL REMARKS: Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar)
The remarks seen on social media by a Kenyan legislator about the presence of foreigners in the country are in bad taste. Some leaders do not fully understand their role in society.

Making such statements in a free trade world shows a need for revisiting our leaders. Considering there are Kenyans are working outside the nation, what kind of reception would they get if leaders of those countries view them like Starehe MP Charles Njagua?

He should have found another way of addressing the issue. By crafting a bill in the House or reviewing the immigration laws. Such leaders hardly contribute to the National Assembly or any committee sittings.

As a youthful leader, he should work on his constituency and leave a positive impact not making inflammatory speeches.

