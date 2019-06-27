Close

GHOST OF BAD POLITICS

In Murathe’s wishful life, he has a say on who wins elections

He is living in denial and running from his shadow in self-inflicted fear

In Summary

• If he remained above the fray and ignored the well-known myopic political projections by the dynasty, his past failures would have been forgotten. 

• He lost the chance to be in the dynasty for want of being seen closer to the king. 

by Odhiambo Jamwa
Star Blogs
27 June 2019 - 04:00
Former Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe during a press conference at his Garden Estate home, Nairobi, on January 6
SQUANDERED CHANCE: Former Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe during a press conference at his Garden Estate home, Nairobi, on January 6
Image: ENOS TECHE

Former Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe is a disturbed man! Apart from living in denial, he is a serial hate monger who because of self-inflicted fear is running away from his shadow.

If he remained above the fray and ignored the well-known myopic political projections by the dynasty, his past failures would have been forgotten. But for want of being seen closer to the king, he squandered the opportunity and is now ranting outside the tent.

Mentioning his name conjures the ghost of bad politics of years of negative schemes and conspiracy.

Economic and political analyst 

