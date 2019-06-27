In Murathe’s wishful life, he has a say on who wins elections

Former Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe is a disturbed man! Apart from living in denial, he is a serial hate monger who because of self-inflicted fear is running away from his shadow.

If he remained above the fray and ignored the well-known myopic political projections by the dynasty, his past failures would have been forgotten. But for want of being seen closer to the king, he squandered the opportunity and is now ranting outside the tent.

Mentioning his name conjures the ghost of bad politics of years of negative schemes and conspiracy.

Economic and political analyst