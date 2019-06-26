Ethiopia-Kenya: 55 years of strategic partnerships

Today, June 26, marks the 55th anniversary of Ethio-Kenya diplomatic relations. Peeling back through the layers of years of our diplomatic relations reveals tight tendons of success. Although diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Kenya are decades old, our historical relations are way older and date back to time immemorial.

Chronologically, the unified substance that ties together the two sisterly states began with a meeting in London, in the 1930s. When, two men of equal passion, the Emperor of Ethiopia, and the Founding Father of Kenya first met. The Emperor was in exile, and Jomo Kenyatta was studying at Quaker College.

The friendship they established encouraged a binary view of their countries, and helped them forge a symbiotic partnership which culminated in establishing diplomatic relations between their countries. So close were the two that the physical location of the Ethiopian embassy in Nairobi is a statement of proof.

Within the prism of diplomacy, the relations between Ethiopia and Kenya can analytically be split down into almost two equal parts: pre-Independence and post-Independence. Moments from the first half are particularly significant.

On the one level, failure of Italy’s colonial efforts in Ethiopia and hindrance of British colonial rule in Kenya is in some quarters attributed to the support accorded by each of the other’s troops. In the second half, Ethiopia and Kenya have continued to book the largest growth indices among countries in the Horn region. Such achievements come with huge gains for both countries. The economic ones are obvious.