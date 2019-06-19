Ask AU, Igad to arbitrate Kenya-Somalia row

We commend the government’s effort to restart negotiations with Somalia to end the maritime conflict after collapse of previous talks.

We also recognise the complaints filed with the Norwegian and British governments, which Kenya accuses of fuelling the conflict.

But I posit that these efforts are not enough. Kenya’s territorial integrity is at stake, and the government should stop at nothing to protect the country’s borders.

The conflict is driven by commercial and geo-strategic considerations by foreign actors who don’t care about the consequences it will have on the citizens of the two countries.

On one side, Western commercial entities are sponsoring the government in Mogadishu to file the maritime case at the International Court of Justice hoping for a favourable outcome after the Somalia authorities auctioned oil blocks to them in the disputed territory.

On the other hand, Middle East countries are behind efforts to revive the secessionist agenda of the Northern Frontier District in their Islam expansionist agenda in the Horn of Africa.

As one academic has suggested, “Kenya should disregard the ICJ process and push for the dispute to be resolved as a regional matter.”