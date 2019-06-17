Close

INTERNATIONAL LINKS

Deportation of Chinese traders bad for global trade

Most Kenyan traders source their merchandise from China.

In Summary

• There are thousands of Kenyans working illegally in other countries, all trying to make ends meet.

• It would be better to ensure they get the required documentation to enable them to work here. 

by Job Momanyi
Star Blogs
17 June 2019 - 04:00
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
GLOBAL LINKS: Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

The decision by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to order the deportation of Chinese nationals doing business at Gikomba market does not augur well for a global economy.

The truth of the matter is that in business, you succeed by employing a competitive strategy, not blocking others. You must especially compete in two areas; quality and price. The irony of the deportation orders is that there are thousands of Kenyans living and working illegally in other countries, like the USA and South Sudan. Most Kenyan traders source their merchandise from China.

 

The deportees are human beings struggling to make ends meet. It would be more human to ensure they get proper documentation to enable them to ply their trade that to send them packing like animals.

MORE:

Matiang'i orders deportation of Chinese Gikomba traders

CS said the government will escort them to the airport and bid them goodbye.
News
4 days ago

Matiang'i deports 17 foreigners in illegal betting trade

Deportation is part of the crackdown on foreigners linked to illegal trade.
News
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Job Momanyi
Star Blogs
17 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Sang’s move on ‘grabbed’ land gives highly political vibe
    3d ago Star Blogs

  2. Wajir East MP Rashid should be suspended
    3d ago Leader

  3. State House intruder should be pardoned due to mental state
    3d ago Star Blogs

  4. Even history is on DP Ruto’s side
    3d ago Columnists

  5. When cops, public become jurors and executioners, it is ...
    3d ago Columnists

Latest Videos