Deportation of Chinese traders bad for global trade

The decision by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to order the deportation of Chinese nationals doing business at Gikomba market does not augur well for a global economy.

The truth of the matter is that in business, you succeed by employing a competitive strategy, not blocking others. You must especially compete in two areas; quality and price. The irony of the deportation orders is that there are thousands of Kenyans living and working illegally in other countries, like the USA and South Sudan. Most Kenyan traders source their merchandise from China.

The deportees are human beings struggling to make ends meet. It would be more human to ensure they get proper documentation to enable them to ply their trade that to send them packing like animals.