EACC should probe corruption claims at University of Nairobi

Current and previous administrations should account for public funds

In Summary

• VC was careless to buy Sh3.9 million of equipment when the varsity was insolvent. 

• Deputy VCs should be reduced in UoN. 

by Veronica onjoro
Star Blogs
07 June 2019 - 04:00
The University of Nairobi main building
CASH MISAPPROPRIATION: The University of Nairobi main building
Image: Courtesy

Nairobi, Kenyatta and Multimedia universities were recently cited to be in financial debt.

The University of Nairobi is ranked very highly in the world. But corruption allegations levelled against Vice Chancellor Peter Mbithi should be investigated. Is the hauling of CEOs, managers, CSs and accountants recently for corruption allegations not enough lesson to those who are managing institutions?

Where is EACC, DCI and the police to start investigations immediately before victimisation sets in? Let investigations be done on the present and past administrations.

Mombasa 

