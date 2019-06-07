EACC should probe corruption claims at University of Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenyatta and Multimedia universities were recently cited to be in financial debt.

The University of Nairobi is ranked very highly in the world. But corruption allegations levelled against Vice Chancellor Peter Mbithi should be investigated. Is the hauling of CEOs, managers, CSs and accountants recently for corruption allegations not enough lesson to those who are managing institutions?

Where is EACC, DCI and the police to start investigations immediately before victimisation sets in? Let investigations be done on the present and past administrations.

Mombasa