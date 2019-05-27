UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Raila behaviour shows there are persons of interest in gold scam

Despite the people mentioned being around, none has recorded a statement

In Summary

• If Raila was the whistleblower as he alleges, why did the matter not assume the urgency only doing so after the alleged Uhuru's intervention?

• Raila even alleged that the viral audio depicting a politician assuring a royal representative of help could be fake.

Gold bars
Gold bars
Image: FILE

Perhaps because a leader of the United Arabs Emirates was at the heart of a surreptitious dealing in gold involving dubious characters in Kenya, full disclosures may never be procured.

This is thus likely to make it another case of high-profile scandals whose probes end nowhere.

In retrospect, it lends credence to the composure and boldness with which some of the people whose names have cropped up as the purveyors of graft have been carrying themselves around.

 

They know their protectors who could as well be highly placed personalities in government and would not allow their lid to be lifted.

First, despite the people mentioned being around, none has recorded a statement. Instead, sporadic arrests of alleged gold scammers, unrelated to the Dubai gold case, have been dramatically arrested.

 

Two, conflicting statements by leaders whose names were mentioned have caught the attention of curious observers. Of particular interest is the belated defense by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Before his whistleblower claim, Raila's spokesperson had revealed that a certain Kenyan whose identity he didn't reveal tried to dupe Raila into believing in a fake Matiang'i' phone call discussion while he was in Dubai.

When exactly was this, and who is he or she given that for Raila to have accepted his audience, prior arrangements must have been made?

If Raila was the whistleblower as he alleges and given the fact he was privy to this information in April, why did the matter not assume the urgency only doing so after the alleged President Uhuru Kenyatta's intervention?

Raila even alleged that the viral audio depicting a politician assuring a royal representative of help could be fake. What does he know that investigators don't? He said he went to Dubai to sort out the mess caused by the gold scam. On what capacity or whose behalf was he doing so?

 

These and more are questions that must be answered if the gold scam and corruption-related cases are to be genuinely probed and prosecuted.

As it is charlatans could be masquerading as true patriots while using their closeness with Uhuru to do atrocious things.

The writer comments on economics and politics

More:

Wetang'ula drags Uhuru, Raila names into fake gold scam in leaked audio

Audio in Star's possession indicates Wetang'ula and fake Matiang'i had pocketed money from gold traders.
News
1 week ago

Fake gold: Raila says he blew the whistle

Raila admits he met the UAE ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
News
2 days ago

Smearing Raila in gold scam is revolt, Ruto told

Orengo tells Ruto to base decisions on facts and assume duties with integrity.
Counties
6 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Odhiambo Jamwa
Star Blogs
27 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Magistrates cannot grant anticipatory bail
    1d ago Star Blogs

  2. DP Ruto still has a chance despite betrayals
    23h ago Star Blogs

  3. The role of biodiversity in achieving Kenya's food security
    23h ago Star Blogs

  4. The forceful push of CBC raises suspicion of cartels in ...
    3d ago Star Blogs

  5. State must end insecurity in North Rift
    2d ago Leader

Latest Videos