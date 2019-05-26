DP Ruto still has a chance despite betrayals

History is replete with tales of betrayals. Stalin betrayed Lenin, Rome politician Marcus Junius Brutus betrayed Julius Caesar in 44 BC by orchestrating his cold blood murder.

The same annuls of history shows how people betrayed their governments (via revolutions). Once upon a time, India was painfully betrayed by Indonesia and Japan betrayed Britain. The list is long.

In politics, betrayal is used to cut opponents or allies-turned-foes to size. It is the main ingredient in a treacherous game of politics.

Closer home, political betrayal is in vogue. Especially as we head full throttle to 2022 with four years to go before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and last term ends.

Niccolo Machiavelli, lived seven centuries ago but his political theories are still relevant today. He believed that a leader should sometimes throw caution to the wind in order to survive.

According to Machiavelli, politicians “should take advantage of his science of human behavior to control outcomes.” This is what is summed up as effective truth and anyone who ignores it will not succeed.

Machiavelli’s school of thought is aptly witnessed in 2019 going forward. The men and women burning with political aspirations today are on a treacherous road paved with stones of betrayal. But that is life. Period!

It is the in thing to walk away without as much as a grain of guilt. Ask Aisha Jumwa.

This is because we are human and humans compete for survival of the fittest.

If today I stood on the peak of Mt Elgon and ask who Kenyans think has been betrayed, 90 per cent of the populace will shout, “William Ruto!” I would concur and aver that indeed, the betrayal has been sorely directed at the Prince of Hustlerdom himself.

Is this betrayal personal? I don’t think so. It is just the way things go when a political vehicular takes a U-turn or detours from its intended journey.

When the foot hits the gas pedal after the detour, only permanent interests rule the roost. One of the widely read French authors, Alexandre Dumas who said, “In politics, my dear fellow, you know, as well as I do , there is no men, but ideas—no feelings, but interests; in politics we do not kill a man, we only remove an obstacle, that is all.”

But all is not lost. With concerned people like former Bomet County boss Isaac Rutto, the DP has an opportunity to safeguard his political fortunes but that is only if he listens to advice. He cannot choose to stick with boys and expect to roar to victory especially during these moments of betrayal.

He can ignore his namesake’s words of wisdom to his detriment.

Last week, the CCM founder told his former bosom friend to heed to his unsolicited advice by reducing the retinue of inexperienced politicians. It is not too late for the DP to score for seasoned allies.

His unbridled desire to hobnob with political novices, who cannot even call for a cattle dip baraza, will endanger his journey to the top seat.

I agree with the former COG chair that the greenhorns the DP surrounds himself with will one day dissolve into thin air leaving him stranded and vulnerable to the political storms ahead.

That is why he should deliberately embark on a brand new shopping list of worthy allies if he is to realize his 2022 dreams.

In his Rift Valley backyard, the DP is slowly losing friends who could have enriched his presidential dreams.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Alex Tolgos have already jumped ship. Even Rutto himself is on a wait-and-see platform over his support for the DP’s ambitions.

How on earth will National Assembly Whip Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza attract votes for the DP from Western region?

What of Trans Nzoia Governor, Patrick Khaemba? I think he is very lightweight.

Before 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta will travel to Nyeri, Kiambu or Murang’a and call out the local greenhorns for what they are. They will be read the Riot Act and just like that, they will vanish into Chania River.

Their political obituary will be written.