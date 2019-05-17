BIGGEST INSTITUTIONS

Top public varsities’ managers should account for budget

The three top public universities deny students crucial services by not tracking funds

Recently, a report showed how the biggest and best universities in the country; Nairobi, Kenyatta and Multimedia are owed money and have even spent workers’ statutory deductions.

This has resulted in financial penalties for individual employees and these leaders have committed crimes. These debts will make the varsities miss crucial services and subsequently cripple learning at the institutions.

Let the managers; past and present, be questioned to try and restore the learning institutions to proper state for the sake of learners.

 

by Veronica Onjoro
17 May 2019 - 00:00

