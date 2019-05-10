Mengi’s memory will remain in the millions of lives he changed

One of the lessons to be learnt from the life of late Tanzanian billionaire Reginald Mengi is that it is possible to rise above the circumstances as long as you are willing to pay the price.

Young people from impoverished backgrounds can be encouraged by his life, to work hard against any odds until they make it. Mengi will be remembered for his tireless efforts to help the needy, giving generously and he popularising causes that had not been talked about before.

His extraordinary business acumen and untiring philanthropic efforts gained him recognition globally. He was widely honoured for his humanitarian causes, fighting corruption and social injustice.

I doubt many Kenyans can be said to be philanthropic, able to promote the welfare of others, and public-spirited.