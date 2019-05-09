SIX MONTHS INTO TRAINING

Shape the D+ grade holders into the teachers you want

Before C plain came into force, D+ holders were trained into some of the best teachers in the country

In Summary

• The circumstances under which one gets that grade should be considered. 

• Hardship areas facing acute shortage of teachers. 

Teachers engage in shouting matches at the Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association conference in Mombasa, August 13, last year
Image: ANDREW KASUKU

The decision to send home teacher trainees on account of flip-flops in policy is anything but encouraging. Stakeholders have not taken into consideration the benefit to the hardship areas that are currently facing an acute shortage.

Before the C plain policy came into force, D+ holders had undergone training and many became the very good teachers, some even pursuing studies all the way to PhD level.

They must also consider the circumstances under which one gets a certain grade. Otherwise, the grade alone is not an indicator of one’s intellect.

Job Momanyi
