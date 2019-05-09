Shape the D+ grade holders into the teachers you want

The decision to send home teacher trainees on account of flip-flops in policy is anything but encouraging. Stakeholders have not taken into consideration the benefit to the hardship areas that are currently facing an acute shortage.

Before the C plain policy came into force, D+ holders had undergone training and many became the very good teachers, some even pursuing studies all the way to PhD level.

They must also consider the circumstances under which one gets a certain grade. Otherwise, the grade alone is not an indicator of one’s intellect.